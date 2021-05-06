UP: 3 held for black-marketing of oxygen flow meters in Ghaziabad

Three men were arrested from Ghaziabad for alleged black-marketing of oxygen flow meters, police said on Thursday. Salman, Imran, and Javed, residents of Delhi, were selling a meter for Rs 15-20,000 in the national capital region, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel from Ghantaghar Kotwali Police Station led by SHO Sandeep Kumar Singh nabbed the trio, City Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said.

Eight flow meters and cash worth Rs 1 lakh was seized from them while the vehicle in which they were travelling was impounded, the officer said.

