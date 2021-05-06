UP: 3 held for black-marketing of oxygen flow meters in Ghaziabad

UP: 3 held for black-marketing of oxygen flow meters in GhaziabadPTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:57 IST
Three men were arrested from Ghaziabad for alleged black-marketing of oxygen flow meters, police said on Thursday. Salman, Imran, and Javed, residents of Delhi, were selling a meter for Rs 15-20,000 in the national capital region, they said.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel from Ghantaghar Kotwali Police Station led by SHO Sandeep Kumar Singh nabbed the trio, City Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said.
Eight flow meters and cash worth Rs 1 lakh was seized from them while the vehicle in which they were travelling was impounded, the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kejriwal to meet LG over COVID situation in Delhi
COVID-19 surge: Fresh supply of medical oxygen sent to some govt, private hospitals in Delhi
COVID-19: Delhi's Ganga Ram, LNJP hospitals receive Oxygen
COVID-19 surge: Fresh supply of medical oxygen sent to some govt, private hospitals in Delhi
Fire breaks out at furniture market in west Delhi