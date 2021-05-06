"Encounter cop" Daya Nayak among two officers transferred

Police inspector Daya Nayak, known as an ''encounter specialist'', was on Thursday transferred to Gondia district in eastern Maharashtra, while another officer Rajkumar Kothmire was moved to Gadchiroli, an official said.

Transfer orders of the two officers were issued by the state police headquarters, the official said.

A 1995-batch officer of the state cadre, Nayak was till now with the Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) in Mumbai and heading the elite force's unit based in suburban Juhu.

He has been transferred to Gondia district, where he will be attached to the caste certificate verification committee, the official said.

Nayak is credited with gunning down dozens of alleged criminals in ''encounters''.

Kothmire, an inspector posted with the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane Police, was transferred to Gadchiroli, a Naxal-hit district in the Vidarbha region, he said.

In his new role in Gadchiroli, Kothmire will be a reader of the Deputy Inspector General of the police range, the official said.

Earlier, Kothmire's statement was recorded by the ATS as part of its investigation into the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who has been linked to the case related to the recovery of an explosives-laden car near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai in late February.

A senior ATS official had then said Kothmire was helping the agency into the investigation.

