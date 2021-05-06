Court allows Waze to get medicines, clothes in prison

Court allows Waze to get medicines, clothes in prisonPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 23:24 IST
Mumbai, May 6 (PTI)A special court here on Thursday directed the Taloja jail authorities to provide medicines and a few items of daily need to suspended police officer Sachin Waze.
Waze, arrested in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house and death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, is currently in judicial custody.
He had moved the court, seeking a T-shirt and pair of jeans, sports shoes, washing powder, sugar and salt jars, salt packets, bath soap, spectacles and medicines inside prison.
Special judge P R Sitre allowed the plea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
