Left Menu

Twenty-five killed in Rio de Janeiro police raid on drug gang

At least 25 people, including a police officer, were killed in a shootout on Thursday during an operation against drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiro's Jacarezinho slum, police said. Suspects tried to escape across rooftops as police entered the slum in armored vehicles and helicopters flew overhead, television images showed. Police said that among the dead in Jacarezinho were leaders of the drug trafficking gang that dominated life in the slum.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 23:24 IST
Twenty-five killed in Rio de Janeiro police raid on drug gang

At least 25 people, including a police officer, were killed in a shootout on Thursday during an operation against drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiro's Jacarezinho slum, police said.

Suspects tried to escape across rooftops as police entered the slum in armored vehicles and helicopters flew overhead, television images showed. The intense firefight kept residents in their homes. Three policemen were hit and one died of a head wound in hospital, police said.

Bullets fired during the shootout struck a light rail coach and two passengers were hurt by shattered glass from the broken window, the fire brigade said. It was the deadliest single police operation in the state of Rio de Janeiro, which has suffered for decades from drug violence in its poor neighborhoods known as favelas.

"This is the largest number of deaths in a police operation in Rio, surpassing 19 at Complexo do Alemão slum in 2007, except we did not lose one of ours in that action," police chief Ronaldo Oliveira told Reuters. Police said that among the dead in Jacarezinho were leaders of the drug trafficking gang that dominated life in the slum. At least 10 suspects were arrested, they said.

Besides drug trafficking, the gang robbed trucks of their cargo and had hijacked commuter trains earlier this year to steal from passengers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam reports 4,936 new COVID-19 cases, 46 more deaths

Assams COVID-19 tally jumped to 2,77,687 on Thursday as 4,936 more people tested positive for the infection while 46 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,531, the National Health Mission NHM bulletin said.Health Minister Himanta Biswa ...

MP govt plane carrying Remdesivir crash-lands in Gwalior

A Madhya Pradesh government plane carrying a stock of anti-viral drug Remdesivir crash-landed at Gwalior airport on Thursday evening following a technical snag, a senior police official said.The pilot and co-pilot suffered minor injuries, G...

Odisha: 11 pairs of special trains to be cancelled

Eleven pairs of special trains in Odisha will remain cancelled during the next two weekends due to the lockdown imposed by the state government, the East Coast Railway said on Thursday.The decision to cancel the trains was taken to break th...

U.S. supports Ukraine against 'reckless' Russian moves - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday Washington could increase security assistance for Ukraine after what he called Russias reckless and aggressive actions in massing troops near the Ukrainian border. During a visit to Ky...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021