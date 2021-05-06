Left Menu

HC asks Goa govt to make negative COVID-19 certificate must for entry in state

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-05-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 23:41 IST
HC asks Goa govt to make negative COVID-19 certificate must for entry in state

The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the state government to make negative COVID-19 certificate mandatory for those arriving from outside from May 10 onwards.

A division bench of Justices M S Jawalkar and M S Sonak issued an interim order in response to petitions filed by South Goa Advocates Association and others.

''By way of an interim order, we direct the State Administration to ensure that no persons are permitted entry into the State unless they possess a negative certificate obtained within 72 hours from the time they seek entry into the State,'' the bench ordered.

The order will come into force from May 10 as some time will have to be given to enable the State Administration to publicize the rule, said the court.

It sees no justification in Goa not insisting on a negative infection certificate from persons who seek entry in the state when reports indicate that the positivity rate in Goa is as high as 52 per cent, the HC said.

On safety of doctors on duty in COVID-19 wards, the bench said each of us owes them a debt of gratitude, and ''the minimum we collectively owe to these healthcare professionals is security.'' ''....violence against healthcare professionals is simply not acceptable and must be dealt with by a firm hand,'' the court said.

''For this purpose, State Administration must post sufficient police personnel round the clock at hospitals,'' the judges added.

There should be a hospital admission policy, the court said.

On the availability of oxygen, the court sought an affidavit as to whether the state was getting enough supply of the life saving gas, and steps taken for setting up oxygen plants in Goa.

