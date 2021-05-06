Left Menu

Removal of all contractors from Afghanistan underway -Pentagon chief

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 23:52 IST
Removal of all contractors from Afghanistan underway -Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday the process of removing all contractors from Afghanistan working with the United States was underway as part of President Joe Biden's withdrawal of forces from the country.

Speaking with reporters, Austin said the contractors could however renegotiate their contracts in the future.

"We're going to responsibly retrograde all of our capabilities that we are responsible for and the contractors fall in that realm as well," Austin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Kane says club success in Europe can give England edge at Euros

Englands chances of winning the Euro 2020 tournament this year have been boosted by the success of the Premier League clubs in the Champions League and Europa League, says Harry Kane. Chelsea will face Manchester City in this months Champio...

Morocco recalls its ambassador to Germany as tensions rise

Moroccos ambassador to Germany has been recalled to Rabat for consultations, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said Thursday.The North African kingdoms move comes amid rising tensions with Germany, notably related to the disputed Western Sahara...

West Bengal: Several IAS officers transferred

A day after swearing-in for the third time as the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday made several changes in the ranks of IAS and IPS officers.Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority CEO P Ulganathan was named as ...

PM's 'Mann ki Baat' on COVID: Jharkhand CM on Modi's phone call

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modis phone call to him on the COVID-19 situation in the country as the PMs Mann Ki Baat, instead of business.Sorens reaction came after Modi spoke to him a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021