Removal of all contractors from Afghanistan underway -Pentagon chief

Removal of all contractors from Afghanistan underway -Pentagon chiefReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 23:52 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday the process of removing all contractors from Afghanistan working with the United States was underway as part of President Joe Biden's withdrawal of forces from the country.
Speaking with reporters, Austin said the contractors could however renegotiate their contracts in the future.
"We're going to responsibly retrograde all of our capabilities that we are responsible for and the contractors fall in that realm as well," Austin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Austin
- Joe Biden
- Defense
- U.S.
- United States
- Afghanistan
- Lloyd Austin
ALSO READ
BRIEF-U.S. VP Harris To Meet Virtually Monday With Guatemalan President Giammattei - Axios
Malaysia issues $800 million U.S. dollar sustainability sukuk, world's first by a sovereign
Malaysia issues $800 mln U.S. dollar sustainability sukuk, world's first by a sovereign
China stocks slip as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh; Hong Kong up
People News Roundup:Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93; New Zealand says farewell to Prince Philip