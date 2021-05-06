UP: 15 PAC personnel injured as truck carrying them overturns on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Atleast 15 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary were injured on Thursday when the truck carrying them overturned on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, police said.

The incident took place near Katha village, Circle officer Mangal Singh Kheda said.

The truck was going to Ghaziabad when the steering of the vehicle failed, he said.

All the injured were taken to a hospital and their condition is stable, he said.

