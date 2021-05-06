UP: 15 PAC personnel injured as truck carrying them overturns on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

UP: 15 PAC personnel injured as truck carrying them overturns on Eastern Peripheral ExpresswayPTI | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 06-05-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 23:55 IST
Atleast 15 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary were injured on Thursday when the truck carrying them overturned on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, police said.
The incident took place near Katha village, Circle officer Mangal Singh Kheda said.
The truck was going to Ghaziabad when the steering of the vehicle failed, he said.
All the injured were taken to a hospital and their condition is stable, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Circle
- Ghaziabad
- Mangal Singh Kheda
- Eastern
- Katha village
- Peripheral Expressway
ALSO READ
Spain's hotel owners not ready to check out as investors circle
Father-son duo killed after two-wheeler rams into tractor-trolley in UP's Ghaziabad
UP: Ghaziabad gurdwara provides oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients
3 held in Ghaziabad for black marketing Remdesivir at Rs 40,000 per piece
Ghaziabad DM, wife test positive for coronavirus