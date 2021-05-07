Left Menu

Police hold children in 'dire' conditions in Ethiopia's Oromiya -rights commission

Many had not appeared before a court in the 48 hours of detention stipulated by Ethiopian law, the report said. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has carried out a number of political reforms, including appointing a former political prisoner to head the rights commission in 2019, a move seen as giving the body more power to tackle rights abuses.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 07-05-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 00:13 IST
Police hold children in 'dire' conditions in Ethiopia's Oromiya -rights commission

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Thursday that police from the Oromiya region are holding a large number of detainees, including babies and children, without charge, in "unhygienic and overcrowded" police stations across the region. The state-appointed commission said children aged between 5 months and 10 years were being held along with their mothers, and that children as young as 9 were suspected of offenses and held with adult prisoners.

Detainees in the region, which is in central Ethiopia and like other regions has some autonomy from the central government in running matters such as law enforcement and education, are held in "dire conditions" with no access to water, medical care or sanitation and with limited food, the report said. Oromiya's Police Commissioner Ararsa Merdasa told Reuters he had not read the report but would comment after he had done so. Getachew Balcha, a spokesman for the regional government, did not immediately answer phone calls seeking comment.

The report said the commission visited 21 police stations across the region between November and January, documenting "grave violations of human rights" including beatings. "The detention centers house a large number of people who had been arrested without court orders," it said, without giving any numbers.

The commission report said that it received testimonies that parents had been arrested to pressurise their children or wives had been arrested to force their husbands to come forward. The report also documented arbitrary and prolonged detentions of suspects whose charges had been dropped, or who had been ordered released by a court. Many had not appeared before a court in the 48 hours of detention stipulated by Ethiopian law, the report said.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has carried out a number of political reforms, including appointing a former political prisoner to head the rights commission in 2019, a move seen as giving the body more power to tackle rights abuses. Many of those detained in Oromiya were arrested in the aftermath of the killing of political singer Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, member of the Oromo, Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, who was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Addis Ababa last June.

His death violent sparked protests in the capital and across Oromiya, killing at least 178. Haacaaluu's songs were a soundtrack to a generation of Oromo protesters whose three years of anti-government demonstrations finally forced the resignation of the then-prime minister in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Kane says club success in Europe can give England edge at Euros

Englands chances of winning the Euro 2020 tournament this year have been boosted by the success of the Premier League clubs in the Champions League and Europa League, says Harry Kane. Chelsea will face Manchester City in this months Champio...

Morocco recalls its ambassador to Germany as tensions rise

Moroccos ambassador to Germany has been recalled to Rabat for consultations, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said Thursday.The North African kingdoms move comes amid rising tensions with Germany, notably related to the disputed Western Sahara...

West Bengal: Several IAS officers transferred

A day after swearing-in for the third time as the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday made several changes in the ranks of IAS and IPS officers.Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority CEO P Ulganathan was named as ...

PM's 'Mann ki Baat' on COVID: Jharkhand CM on Modi's phone call

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modis phone call to him on the COVID-19 situation in the country as the PMs Mann Ki Baat, instead of business.Sorens reaction came after Modi spoke to him a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021