Official killed in elephant attack

A government official was killed by an elephant in Botezari area in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) on Thursday.

The male elephant had become aggressive of late, said a senior official.

Unaware of this, Assistant Conservator of Forest Rajendra Kulkarni and chief accountant Pramod Gaurkar, posted at TATR office, were passing through the area when their vehicle got stuck in mud and they had to step out.

The elephant attacked them, killing Gaurkar. Kulkarni managed to escape, the official said.

