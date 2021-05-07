Spain says vaccine patent waiver is the way forward but not enough for poor countries

Spain says vaccine patent waiver is the way forward but not enough for poor countriesReuters | Madrid | Updated: 07-05-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 00:27 IST
Spain's government said on Thursday a U.S. proposal to waive patents on coronavirus vaccines signals the "way forward" but will not be enough to guarantee supplies to developing countries.
Such a suspension of intellectual property rights will take time to be approved and, in the meantime, pharmaceutical companies should be flexible in granting voluntary licences, it said in a statement.
