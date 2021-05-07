Left Menu

Over 300 cases lodged for cheating, black-marketing of oxygen cylinders: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 00:38 IST
Over 300 cases lodged for cheating, black-marketing of oxygen cylinders: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has registered over 300 cases in connection with cheating and black-marketing or hoarding of oxygen cylinders and medical equipment during the second wave the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Chinmoy Biswal said a total of 303 FIRs have so far been registered in connection with such incidents.

''Of these, 225 were registered in connection with cheating people on the pretext of providing Remdesivir injections and oxygen cylinders in the last few days, since a helpline (011-23469900) number was launched to receive public complaints along with the cyber helpline (155260), which is already in service.

''Seventy-eight cases of black-marketing and hoarding of oxygen cylinders and medical equipment have been registered and a total of 144 people arrested so far,'' he said.

The cooperation of the police forces of other states has been sought to nab members of the organised gangs of cyber frauds operating from Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Mewat etc., whose links have been found during a technical analysis by the Cyber Cell and the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, Biswal said.

The Delhi Police is also working to de-operationalise these inter-state gangs by freezing suspicious bank accounts and transaction gateways through the National Payments Corporation of India, he added.

In one of the cheating cases, the police arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of selling oxygen cylinders.

The accused were identified as Yashika (26) and Priyesh (27), both residents of Indirapuram (Ghaziabad), and Phagun (29), a resident of Dilshad Garden, the police said.

The matter came to light on Monday after a man named Tushar Gupta reported that one of his COVID-positive relatives was duped when he called a mobile phone number circulating on WhatsApp for oxygen cylinders.

The person asked him to pay Rs 45,000 for a cylinder, a senior police officer said.

He transferred the amount to that person. However, after receiving the money, the accused started ignoring his calls and messages.

During investigation, the police obtained the bank account details of the complainant and the accused. It was revealed that in three days, a total of Rs three lakh were deposited in the account of Yashika. The money was subsequently transferred to Phagun's account, the officer said.

The police arrested Phagun from his Dilshad Garden residence. On his instance, the main accused, Priyesh, and his fiancee Yashika were also apprehended, the police said.

Interrogation revealed that Priyesh and Phagun are friends. They were doing odd jobs for the last six months and were in need of money, they said.

They circulated the mobile number of Priyesh on different WhatsApp groups and used the bank account of Yashika for financial transactions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Kane says club success in Europe can give England edge at Euros

Englands chances of winning the Euro 2020 tournament this year have been boosted by the success of the Premier League clubs in the Champions League and Europa League, says Harry Kane. Chelsea will face Manchester City in this months Champio...

Morocco recalls its ambassador to Germany as tensions rise

Moroccos ambassador to Germany has been recalled to Rabat for consultations, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said Thursday.The North African kingdoms move comes amid rising tensions with Germany, notably related to the disputed Western Sahara...

West Bengal: Several IAS officers transferred

A day after swearing-in for the third time as the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday made several changes in the ranks of IAS and IPS officers.Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority CEO P Ulganathan was named as ...

PM's 'Mann ki Baat' on COVID: Jharkhand CM on Modi's phone call

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modis phone call to him on the COVID-19 situation in the country as the PMs Mann Ki Baat, instead of business.Sorens reaction came after Modi spoke to him a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021