Delhi: 2 including pvt hospital nurse held for selling Remdesivir at high price

Two people, including a male nurse of a private hospital, were arrested for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections at exorbitant prices, police said on Thursday. It was also revealed that Bhardwaj and Choudhary, who facilitated the deal, were deployed at the COVID ward of the private hospital in Shalimar Bagh as nurse, the DCP said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 00:56 IST
Two people, including a male nurse of a private hospital, were arrested for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections at exorbitant prices, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Avichal Arora (30), a resident of Rohini, and Pradeep Bhardwaj (34), a resident of Shalimar Bagh, who is attached to a hospital in Shalimar Bagh, they said. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Arora from Shahbad Dairy. Two injections without any receipt or prescription slip were seized from him, police said. Arora disclosed that he procured each vial of the anti-viral drug from Bhardwaj at Rs 30,000 through his acquaintance Payal Choudhary and sold them for Rs 40,000, a senior police officer said. “On the instance of Arora, Bhardwaj was nabbed from Shalimar Bagh area and six injections were recovered from his possession,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said. During interrogation, Bhardwaj disclosed that the recovered injections were procured by him from one Amit Pahalwan of Kharkhoda, Haryana. It was also revealed that Bhardwaj and Choudhary, who facilitated the deal, were deployed at the COVID ward of the private hospital in Shalimar Bagh as nurse, the DCP said. A case has been registered at Shahbad Dairy Police Station. A notice has been issued to Choudhary for joining the investigation while efforts are on to apprehend Pahalwan, police said.

Eight Remdesivir injections of Maxvir Brand, reported to be illegally imported from Ukraine, have been seized from them, police added.

