West Bengal: Several IAS officers transferred

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-05-2021 01:10 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 01:10 IST
A day after swearing-in for the third time as the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday made several changes in the ranks of IAS and IPS officers.

Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority CEO P Ulganathan was named as the district magistrate of South 24 Parganas district, an order issued on Thursday evening said.

Anurag Shrivastava, the DM of Paschim Bardhaman, was transferred as the MD of West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Ltd.

Shashank Sethi, who was Darjeeling DM, was named as the new DM of Nadia while Vibhu Goel, joint secretary, IT and Electronics department, was made the DM of Paschim Bardhaman district, the order said.

S Ponnambalam, executive director of WBIDC, was made the DM of Darjeeling.

In the IPS cadre, Dr Rajesh Kumar, the ADG IGP of the Western Zone, and SP of Alipurduar Amit Kumar were sent on compulsory waiting, according to another order.

SP Howrah (Rural) Shirhari Pandey and Purba Bardhaman SP Ajeet Singh too were sent on compulsory waiting, it added.

Amarnath K, DC North Zone of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, was made the SP of Purba Medinipur district, it said.

Within hours of assuming office, the chief minister had on Wednesday transferred 29 top-level police officers, mostly those who were shifted by the Election Commission prior to the polls.

