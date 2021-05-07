Left Menu

From teaching to football, communities seen as key to ending use of child soldiers

From a teacher giving children lessons without being paid to a boy organising football games, local people have a critical role to play in helping children in their community, said Olsson, a reintegration adviser. "It is not a question of letting them do all the work - these communities have all been affected by conflict in some way and will require support," Olsson told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 01:33 IST
From teaching to football, communities seen as key to ending use of child soldiers

By Emeline Wuilbercq ADDIS ABABA, May 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Listening to local communities is key to meeting a global goal of ending the use of children by armed groups by 2025, a top United Nations (U.N.) official and charities said on Thursday.

Former child soldiers often face stigma when they return home and they risk being re-recruited if they cannot find food, security and support among their communities, according to experts on child soldiers. "Even when separated from armed forces and groups, children continue to struggle in regaining their place in their families and communities," the U.N. Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba told a virtual event.

"Community-led reintegration programming is the most efficient way to ensure rehabilitation and recovery of affected children, to break the cycle of violence and prevent future occurrences of child recruitment," she added. Girls and boys are still forced to join armed groups, as fighters or in roles such as cooks or for sexual exploitation, in at least 14 countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Somalia, the U.N. has said.

The exact number of child soldiers is unknown, but in 2019 about 7,700 children - some as young as six - were recruited and used as fighters or in other roles, mostly by armed groups outside the state, such as militias and rebels, U.N. data shows. Gamba has warned that more children could be pushed into joining armed groups - regarded as a form of child labour - with increasing poverty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hampered efforts to protect children in conflict zones.

Sandra Olsson of War Child, which co-organised the webinar with anti-slavery group Alliance 8.7, said child rights groups needed to pay more attention to solutions offered by local communities. From a teacher giving children lessons without being paid to a boy organising football games, local people have a critical role to play in helping children in their community, said Olsson, a reintegration adviser.

"It is not a question of letting them do all the work - these communities have all been affected by conflict in some way and will require support," Olsson told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "But it's acknowledging their expertise on the matter and helping them support their children."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Barty gains Badosa revenge to set up Sabalenka final in Madrid

World number one Ash Barty swatted aside Paula Badosa 6-4 6-3 on Thursday to reach the Madrid Open final and exact revenge for her shock loss to the Spanish wildcard last month.The Australian has advanced to her maiden Madrid final and will...

Twitter shuts down accounts for attempting to evade Trump ban

Twitter Inc suspended several accounts this week that were set up to share statements from a new part of former U.S. President Donald Trumps website, saying they broke its rules against evading an account ban.Trump was banned from Twitter, ...

Soccer-Man United book place in Europa League final despite defeat to Roma

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reached a major final as Manchester United manager for the first time after a 3-2 defeat to AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico was enough to earn his side an 8-5 aggregate win in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.Th...

Gulf states and Iran should agree on format for dialogue, says Qatari minister

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Thursday that Gulf Arab states and Iran need to agree on a format to address concerns and ease regional tensions. Sheikh Mohammed also welcomed steps by Dohas ally, Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021