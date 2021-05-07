Left Menu

Mexican National Guard shoots law enforcement officials in northern state

A spokeswoman for the attorney general's office in Sonora said National Guard troopers had opened fire on the two officials as they were traveling in an SUV near Ejido San Isidro on Wednesday.

A unit of Mexico's National Guard militarized police shot two officials from the attorney general's office in the northern state of Sonora, killing one and wounding the other, the local government said on Thursday. The Sonora attorney general's office urged the National Guard to explain how the shooting that occurred west of the city of Caborca occurred, expressing grief at the death of the official, identified as Jose Ramon Reyes.

The National Guard said on Twitter the troopers involved had been detained and were under investigation. "The National Guard reiterates that abuses or excessive use of force by its personnel will not be tolerated," it said.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general's office in Sonora said National Guard troopers had opened fire on the two officials as they were traveling in an SUV near Ejido San Isidro on Wednesday. Why they had shot at the vehicle was under investigation. The officials were apparently traveling there due to a report of violence in the area, the spokeswoman said.

Pictures of the scene published in the Reforma newspaper showed the SUV had been shot through the windshield on both sides. The killing took place in a violent part of Sonora, which has been convulsed by turf wars between drug gangs that have lifted homicides to record levels over the past two years.

