4 people freed from ongoing Minnesota bank robbery standoff

A standoff between Minnesota police and an alleged hostage-taker continued into the evening Thursday despite the release of four bank employees. Three women and a man were released from a Wells Fargo Bank branch in St. Cloud, according to authorities. Law enforcement officials initially said an unspecified number of hostages were being held by a male suspect.

PTI | Stcloud | Updated: 07-05-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 08:54 IST
A standoff between Minnesota police and an alleged hostage-taker continued into the evening Thursday despite the release of four bank employees. Three women and a man were released from a Wells Fargo Bank branch in St. Cloud, according to authorities. The first woman ran from the bank toward members of a SWAT team with her hands up. After being searched, she was escorted to safety. Two women and a man later emerged from the bank and were led to safety.

It wasn't immediately clear if other bank employees were being held against their will. The incident began around 1:45 pm Thursday, with a report to police of a robbery in progress. Law enforcement officials initially said an unspecified number of hostages were being held by a male suspect. Police said negotiations were continuing with the suspect, and there were no reports of injuries. St Cloud resident Abdi Kadir told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune he was in the bank drive-through when the teller hurriedly told him to leave. As he drove off, he saw people running out the bank's front door, he said.

“We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues,” Wells Fargo said in a statement. Company spokeswoman Staci Schiller confirmed “a hostage situation” at the bank's south branch. She said bank officials are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever they can to assist the authorities.

Two armoured vehicles were stationed near the bank's front door along with several armed officers. Police moved onlookers away from the bank, but a crowd gathered across the street to watch the drama unfold.

