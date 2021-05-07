Left Menu

Andhra Police books 6 pvt hospitals for irregularities in COVID treatment

The Andhra Pradesh Police has filed cases against six private hospitals for irregularities in COVID-19 treatment, informed State Vigilance and Enforcement Director General KV Rajendranath Reddy on Thursday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-05-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 09:59 IST
Andhra Police books 6 pvt hospitals for irregularities in COVID treatment
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh Police has filed cases against six private hospitals for irregularities in COVID-19 treatment, informed State Vigilance and Enforcement Director General KV Rajendranath Reddy on Thursday. According to Reddy, joint teams of Vigilance and Enforcement, Drug Control and Medical and Health departments have held raids on 30 hospitals in the past two days.

They identified irregularities like treating COVID patients without permissions, collecting charges much higher than the government fixed prices, and not providing treatment under Arogyasri Scheme in six hospitals, he said. He further stated that vigilance officials have registered complaints in the respective local police stations, based on which, cases were registered against the hospitals under provisions of sections 188, 420, 269 of IPC, and section 51(a) of disaster management act.

As per Reddy, two private hospitals in Piduguralla town of Guntur district wrere booked for charging exorbitant fees. A case was filed against a private hospital in Puttur town of Chittoor district for not providing COVID treatment under Arogyasri health scheme.

Another private hospital in Vijayawada was booked for admitting COVID patients without having permission. A case was filed against another private hospital in Srikakulam over misappropriation of Remdesivir injections and selling medicines without bills.

Permission for COVID treatment was revoked for a private hospital in Kadapa for not issuing bills to patients despite paying money. The Vigilance and Enforcement Director General in a statement informed that these irregularities were found in raids held on Wednesday and Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

St Kitts and Nevis to Welcome Back International Cricket This Summer

LONDON, May 7, 2021 PRNewswire -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis will be hosting the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League this August and three one-day international matches in July. All thirty-three games will take place in St Kitts Wa...

US has 'moral responsibility' to help India fight COVID pandemic: Congresswoman Jayapal

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has said the US had a moral responsibility to help India in its fight to defeat the raging pandemic in the country.New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high on Thursday a...

UN launches key initiative to protect seafarers’ human rights amid COVID-19 crisis

The Human Rights Due Diligence Tool provides a wide-ranging checklist co-developed by the UN Global Compact, the UN Human Rights Office, the International Labour Organization ILO and the International Maritime Organization IMO, for all busi...

India reports highest-ever single-day spike with 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases

With a total of 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, India again reported its highest single-day spike on the second consecutive day. On May 6, the country had registered 4,12,262 new COVID cases.With this, the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021