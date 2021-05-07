Left Menu

Delhi cop helps perform 1100 cremations, even postpones daughter's wedding amid COVID-19 duty

For more than 20 days, 56-year-old Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Rakesh Kumar, has been performing the last rites of people who had no one to cremate them at the national capital's Lodhi Crematorium amid the devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 10:05 IST
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Rakesh Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Since April 13, Kumar had performed last rites of more than 50 bodies and assisted in the cremation of at least 1,100 bodies at the crematorium.

Kumar, posted at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, even postponed his daughter's wedding which was scheduled to be held on May 7. Kumar said that he does not want to leave his post. "DelhiPolice ASI Rakesh 56yr old, father of 3, lives in PS Nizamuddin barrack. On duty at Lodhi Road crematorium since 13 April, has helped over 1100 last rites, himself lit pyre for over 50. Postponed daughter's marriage due yesterday to attend to covid duties," Delhi Police wrote on its Twitter handle.

"I have helped nearly 1,100 people. I have taken both shots of vaccines and taking all precautions. I have postponed my daughter's marriage to help people here," Kumar told ANI. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava also praised Kumar and tweeted: "COVID time has thrown up some real heroes. ASI Rakesh deserves highest degree of praise and encouragement. Infact it is men like him who keep the society going. Something that many need to learn @LtGovDelhi @HMOIndia @PMOIndia."

India is currently facing an unprecedented rise in the daily coronavirus numbers. Amid the surging casualties due to the deadly covid-19 virus, health infrastructure has been crumbled. But in this chaos, there are many warriors like Kumar who are working day and night just to defeat the virus. (ANI)

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

