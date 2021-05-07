Left Menu

Foreign news schedule for Friday, May 7

07-05-2021
-COVID-19: Six US planes carrying medical supplies reached India in past few days.

-COVID-19 travel ban on Australians returning from India not to be extended beyond May 15: Prime Minister Morrison.

-US govt, businesses and people of America working together to provide COVID relief to India, says National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

-Blast that hurt Nasheed attacked democracy: Maldives leader.

-China trade surges as global demand recovers from pandemic.

-COVID-19: US defence secretary underscores America's commitment to supporting India.

-US lawmakers applaud Biden for temporary TRIPS waiver on COVID-19 vaccines.

-UN agencies delivered nearly 10,000 oxygen concentrators, 10 million medical masks to India.

-Sunder Pichai, Punit Renjen and Shantanu Narayen join steering committee of Global Task Force on Pandemic Response in India.

- Stories relating to COVID-19, its new strains and vaccines from multiple datelines.

