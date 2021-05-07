Foreign news schedule for Friday, May 7

Foreign news schedule for Friday, May 7PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 10:09 IST
-COVID-19: Six US planes carrying medical supplies reached India in past few days.
-COVID-19 travel ban on Australians returning from India not to be extended beyond May 15: Prime Minister Morrison.
-US govt, businesses and people of America working together to provide COVID relief to India, says National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
-Blast that hurt Nasheed attacked democracy: Maldives leader.
-China trade surges as global demand recovers from pandemic.
-COVID-19: US defence secretary underscores America's commitment to supporting India.
-US lawmakers applaud Biden for temporary TRIPS waiver on COVID-19 vaccines.
-UN agencies delivered nearly 10,000 oxygen concentrators, 10 million medical masks to India.
-Sunder Pichai, Punit Renjen and Shantanu Narayen join steering committee of Global Task Force on Pandemic Response in India.
- Stories relating to COVID-19, its new strains and vaccines from multiple datelines.
