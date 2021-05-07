India reports highest-ever single-day spike with 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases

With a total of 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, India again reported its highest single-day spike on the second consecutive day. On May 6, the country had registered 4,12,262 new COVID cases.

With this, the cumulative count of cases in the country reached 2,14,91,598, informed Union Health Ministry. Also, the country witnessed as many as 3,31,507 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries count to 1,76,12,351.

The country registered 3,915 new COVID-related deaths which took the total death toll in the country further up to 2,34,083. A total of 29,86,01,699 samples have been tested up to May 6, of which, 18,26,490 were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

As many as 16,49,73,058 vaccination doses have been administered in the country up to May 6 in what is billed as the largest COVID-19 inoculation drive in the world. India is in the midst of a devastating second COVID-19 wave that has strained the country's health infrastructure and overburdened frontline medical workers. (ANI)

