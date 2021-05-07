Left Menu

FIR lodged against private hospital in UP for lying about availability of oxygen: Police

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-05-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 11:40 IST
FIR lodged against private hospital in UP for lying about availability of oxygen: Police

An FIR has been lodged against a private hospital in Gomti Nagar here for allegedly giving wrong information about the availability of oxygen at the facility and turning away patients, police said on Friday.

''An FIR has been registered against Sun Hospital on Wednesday night for giving wrong information about the availability of oxygen and asking relatives of the patients to take away their patients,'' a senior police official said.

The FIR was lodged against hospital operator Akhilesh Pandey at Vibuti Khand police station under sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act as well as under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), he said.

''More names could be added in the FIR during the probe,'' Station House Officer Chandra Shekhar Singh said.

The FIR was registered after a probe by the district administration found that the hospital ''spread rumours'' of oxygen shortage and circulated a notice on social media on May 3 asking attendants to take away the patients who needed oxygen support.

''It was found that eight jumbo cylinders and two B-type cylinders and concentrators were available with the hospital and there was sufficient oxygen (available),'' as per the probe report shared with media.

Sun Hospital, located in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area, was declared a COVID facility around a month ago.

While Pandey, against whom the FIR was lodged, was not available for a comment, the hospital administration said it would move the Allahabad High Court over the matter and apply for the anticipatory bail of the accused.

The Allahabad High Court had on May 4 said deaths of patients due to lack of oxygen supply “is a criminal act and not less than a genocide” by those who have been entrusted the task to ensure continuous procurement and supply chain of the liquid medical oxygen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to interfere with Karnataka HC order directing Centre to supply 1200MT of oxygen to State

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order, asking the Centre to increase the daily liquid medical oxygen LMO allocation for the state from 965 MT to 1200 MT for treating COVID-19 patients.A bench o...

Asian American health workers fight virus and racist attacks

Medical student Natty Jumreornvong has a vaccine and protective gear to shield her from the coronavirus. But she couldnt avoid exposure to the anti-Asian bigotry that pulsed to the surface after the pathogen was first identified in China.Ps...

SC asks Centre to keep supplying 700 MT LMO to Delhi till further orders

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to keep supplying 700 MT of liquid medical oxygen LMO to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients on a daily basis till further orders.A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submi...

British Airways-owner IAG cautious on Q2 capacity

British Airways-owner IAG forecast only a minimal pick-up in capacity to 25 for the April to June quarter, remaining cautious despite hopes that European travel will start to recover from late May onwards.The rise to 25 of 2019s capacity co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021