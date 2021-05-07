Left Menu

Over 10 lakh COVID vaccine doses to be received by states, UTs in 3 days: Centre

The central government has promised to provide more than 10 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to the states and union territories within the next three days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 11:49 IST
Over 10 lakh COVID vaccine doses to be received by states, UTs in 3 days: Centre
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The central government has promised to provide more than 10 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to the states and union territories within the next three days. In an official release, the ministry of health stated that they would be providing a total of 10,25,000 vaccine jabs to the states and union territories within the next three days.

Over 90 lakh COVID vaccine doses (90,30,670) are still available with the states and union territories to be administered. States with a negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to armed forces, as per the ministry release. The Centre has provided more than 17.35 crore vaccine doses (17,35,07,770) to the states and union territories free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,44,77,100 doses as per data available at 8 am on Friday, stated the release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19 announced a "liberalised" policy to include all above the age of 18 years to administer COVID vaccines in the third phase of the vaccination drive, which commenced on May 1. All the potential beneficiaries are required to either register themselves through CoWIN portal or via Aarogya Setu app. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar near one-week low ahead of U.S. jobs data

The dollar was stuck around a one-week low on Friday, under pressure ahead of U.S. jobs data that is expected to underpin hopes for a strong post-pandemic economic recovery and to increase investor risk appetite. Against a basket of major c...

Maldives police say blast that hurt Nasheed act of terrorism

The Maldives police said Friday an explosion that wounded former President Mohamed Nasheed was an act of terrorism but no suspects were identified. Australian police said they are ready to assist the investigation. Nasheed, 53, was wounded ...

Mob manhandles cops for opposing gathering, around 15 booked

A group of people allegedly manhandled some police personnel at Sangamner town in Maharashtras Ahmednagar district after the latter rebuked them for gathering at a place despite the COVID-19 restrictions, an official said on Friday.The inci...

Veteran composer Vanraj Bhatia of ‘Ankur’ and ‘Junoon’ fame dead 

Vanraj Bhatia, who composed music for parallel cinema classics such as Bhumika, Junoon, 36 Chowringhee Lane and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, died at his home on Friday, according to a friend. He was 94.I was in regular touch with him. His caretaker ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021