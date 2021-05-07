Left Menu

SC asks Centre to keep supplying 700 MT LMO to Delhi till further orders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 11:50 IST
SC asks Centre to keep supplying 700 MT LMO to Delhi till further orders
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to keep supplying 700 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients on a daily basis till further orders.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submission of the Delhi government on deficient supply of LMO to the national capital and warned that it will pass orders against officials concerned if 700 MT of LMO is not supplied daily. Earlier, the top court had stayed the contempt proceedings against the Central government officials initiated by the Delhi High Court over the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar near one-week low ahead of U.S. jobs data

The dollar was stuck around a one-week low on Friday, under pressure ahead of U.S. jobs data that is expected to underpin hopes for a strong post-pandemic economic recovery and to increase investor risk appetite. Against a basket of major c...

Maldives police say blast that hurt Nasheed act of terrorism

The Maldives police said Friday an explosion that wounded former President Mohamed Nasheed was an act of terrorism but no suspects were identified. Australian police said they are ready to assist the investigation. Nasheed, 53, was wounded ...

Mob manhandles cops for opposing gathering, around 15 booked

A group of people allegedly manhandled some police personnel at Sangamner town in Maharashtras Ahmednagar district after the latter rebuked them for gathering at a place despite the COVID-19 restrictions, an official said on Friday.The inci...

Veteran composer Vanraj Bhatia of ‘Ankur’ and ‘Junoon’ fame dead 

Vanraj Bhatia, who composed music for parallel cinema classics such as Bhumika, Junoon, 36 Chowringhee Lane and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, died at his home on Friday, according to a friend. He was 94.I was in regular touch with him. His caretaker ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021