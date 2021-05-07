Left Menu

SC refuses to interfere with Karnataka HC order directing Centre to supply 1200MT of oxygen to State

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 11:53 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order, asking the Centre to increase the daily liquid medical oxygen (LMO) allocation for the state from 965 MT to 1200 MT for treating COVID-19 patients.

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah said that the high court order of May 5 is well calibrated, deliberated and judicious exercise of power.

It refused to accept the Centre's contention that if every high court start passing orders for allocating oxygen, it will throw the supply network of the country haywire. PTI MNL SJK MNL DV DV

