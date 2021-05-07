Left Menu

Former Supreme Court judge, Justice MY Eqbal passes away at 70

Former Supreme Court Judge Justice MY Eqbal passed away on Friday morning in New Delhi. He was 70.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 12:06 IST
Former Supreme Court judge, Justice MY Eqbal passes away at 70
Justice (Retired) MY Eqbal, . Image Credit: ANI

Former Supreme Court Judge Justice MY Eqbal passed away on Friday morning in New Delhi. He was 70. Eqbal was a judge of the Supreme Court from December 2012 and he retired in February 2016.

Before that, he was the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court appointed in June 2010, replacing justice HL Gokhale. The 70-year-old Eqbal was also appointed judge of the Patna high court in 1996 and moved to the Jharkhand high court in November 2000.

He was born on 13 February, 1951, passed B.Sc. from Ranchi University and obtained LL.B. Degree in 1974 with distinction winning Gold Medal. He started his carrier practice in 1975 in Civil Court and specialized in civil side. He was also appointed as a Government Pleader in the year 1990, and was later appointed as Government Advocate in Ranchi Bench of Patna High Court in the year 1993. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AINRC leader N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister at a brief ceremony in Raj Nivas.

AINRC leader N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister at a brief ceremony in Raj Nivas....

Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Sony Pictures Cinderella, starring pop star Camila Cabello as the titular princess, will dodge theatrical release and go for a digital premiere on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video later this year.According to Deadline, Sony was plannin...

China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm

Most debris from a Chinese rocket will be burned up on reentry and is highly unlikely to cause any harm, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.Debris from the Long March 5B that sent part of a planned space station i...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Anti-Olympics campaign gains traction online in JapanAn online petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled has garnered almost 200,000 signatures in the past few days, as publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021