Over 11.8 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 vaccinated so far in Phase-3: Health Ministry

More than 11.8 lakh beneficiaries, belonging to the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated so far since the third phase of the vaccination drive commenced, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. As many as 11,80,798 people of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 30 states and union territories.

According to the health ministry data, Andaman and Nicobar Islands administered 330 vaccine doses, Andhra Pradesh 16, Assam 220, Bihar 284, Chandigarh 2, Chhattisgarh 1,026, Delhi 1,83,679, Goa 741, Gujarat 2,24,109, Haryana 1,69,409, Himachal Pradesh 14, Jammu and Kashmir 21,249, Jharkhand 77, Karnataka 7,068, Kerala 22, Ladakh 86, Madhya Pradesh 9,823, Maharashtra 2,15,274, Meghalaya 2, Nagaland 2, Odisha 28,327, Puducherry 1, Punjab 2,187, Rajasthan 2,18,795, Tamil Nadu 8,419, Telangana 440, Tripura 2, Uttar Pradesh 86,420, Uttarakhand 17 and West Bengal 2,757 doses. The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16.49 crore.

The ministry said 16,49,73,058 vaccine doses have been administered through 24,11,300 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today and more than 23 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. As on Day-111 of the vaccination drive (May 6, 2021), 23,70,298 vaccine doses were given. Across 18,938 sessions, 10,60,064 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 13,10,234 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

"These include 95,01,643 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 63,92,248 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,37,64,363 FLWs (1st dose), 75,39,007FLWs (2nd dose), 11,80,798 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1st dose), 5,33,28,112 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,35,91,594 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 5,43,12,908 1st dose) and 53,62,385 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years," it said. Ten states account for 66.84 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

With 3,31,507 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,76,12,351 today. The national recovery rate is 81.95 per cent out of which ten states account for 72.47 per cent of the new recoveries. Meanwhile, 4,14,188 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 62,194. It is followed by Karnataka with 49,058 while Kerala reported 42,464 new cases.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan reported 71.81 per cent of the new cases. "India's total active caseload has reached 36,45,164. It now comprises 16.96 per cent of the country's total positive cases and a net incline of 78,766 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," the ministry added.

The Ministry further said that twelve states cumulatively account for 81.04 per cent of India's total active cases whereas ten districts account for 25 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Active cases constitute 16.96 per cent of the total cases while recoveries are more than 81.95 per cent and the national mortality rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09%.

It said that 3,915 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (853) followed by Uttar Pradesh with 350 daily deaths. Ten States account for 74.48 per cent of the new deaths.

Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh (UT) and Mizoram have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. The Ministry further added that the Government of India has ensured the global aid is being effectively and promptly allocated, and dispatched to States and UTs. This is an ongoing exercise. The aim is to extend all support and assistance through various means and measures to strengthen the States' and UTs' efforts during this critical phase. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)