Left Menu

Over 11.8 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 vaccinated so far in Phase-3: Health Ministry

More than 11.8 lakh beneficiaries, belonging to the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated so far since the third phase of the vaccination drive commenced, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 12:50 IST
Over 11.8 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 vaccinated so far in Phase-3: Health Ministry
67 per cent of cumulative doses given so far are in 10 states. Image Credit: ANI

More than 11.8 lakh beneficiaries, belonging to the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated so far since the third phase of the vaccination drive commenced, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. As many as 11,80,798 people of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 30 states and union territories.

According to the health ministry data, Andaman and Nicobar Islands administered 330 vaccine doses, Andhra Pradesh 16, Assam 220, Bihar 284, Chandigarh 2, Chhattisgarh 1,026, Delhi 1,83,679, Goa 741, Gujarat 2,24,109, Haryana 1,69,409, Himachal Pradesh 14, Jammu and Kashmir 21,249, Jharkhand 77, Karnataka 7,068, Kerala 22, Ladakh 86, Madhya Pradesh 9,823, Maharashtra 2,15,274, Meghalaya 2, Nagaland 2, Odisha 28,327, Puducherry 1, Punjab 2,187, Rajasthan 2,18,795, Tamil Nadu 8,419, Telangana 440, Tripura 2, Uttar Pradesh 86,420, Uttarakhand 17 and West Bengal 2,757 doses. The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16.49 crore.

The ministry said 16,49,73,058 vaccine doses have been administered through 24,11,300 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today and more than 23 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. As on Day-111 of the vaccination drive (May 6, 2021), 23,70,298 vaccine doses were given. Across 18,938 sessions, 10,60,064 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 13,10,234 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

"These include 95,01,643 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 63,92,248 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,37,64,363 FLWs (1st dose), 75,39,007FLWs (2nd dose), 11,80,798 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1st dose), 5,33,28,112 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,35,91,594 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 5,43,12,908 1st dose) and 53,62,385 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years," it said. Ten states account for 66.84 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

With 3,31,507 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,76,12,351 today. The national recovery rate is 81.95 per cent out of which ten states account for 72.47 per cent of the new recoveries. Meanwhile, 4,14,188 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 62,194. It is followed by Karnataka with 49,058 while Kerala reported 42,464 new cases.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan reported 71.81 per cent of the new cases. "India's total active caseload has reached 36,45,164. It now comprises 16.96 per cent of the country's total positive cases and a net incline of 78,766 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," the ministry added.

The Ministry further said that twelve states cumulatively account for 81.04 per cent of India's total active cases whereas ten districts account for 25 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Active cases constitute 16.96 per cent of the total cases while recoveries are more than 81.95 per cent and the national mortality rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09%.

It said that 3,915 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (853) followed by Uttar Pradesh with 350 daily deaths. Ten States account for 74.48 per cent of the new deaths.

Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh (UT) and Mizoram have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. The Ministry further added that the Government of India has ensured the global aid is being effectively and promptly allocated, and dispatched to States and UTs. This is an ongoing exercise. The aim is to extend all support and assistance through various means and measures to strengthen the States' and UTs' efforts during this critical phase. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AINRC leader N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister at a brief ceremony in Raj Nivas.

AINRC leader N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister at a brief ceremony in Raj Nivas....

Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Sony Pictures Cinderella, starring pop star Camila Cabello as the titular princess, will dodge theatrical release and go for a digital premiere on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video later this year.According to Deadline, Sony was plannin...

China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm

Most debris from a Chinese rocket will be burned up on reentry and is highly unlikely to cause any harm, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.Debris from the Long March 5B that sent part of a planned space station i...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Anti-Olympics campaign gains traction online in JapanAn online petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled has garnered almost 200,000 signatures in the past few days, as publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021