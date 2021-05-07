Left Menu

Swiss voters set to back COVID-19 law, crackdown on pesticides - poll

Parliament passed the COVID-19 act in September, but critics of the steps to restrict public life and provide financial support to the economy forced a vote on them under the Swiss system of direct democracy. The SRF poll showed two-thirds of voters backed the measures, 27% opposed them and 6% were undecided or had no opinion.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 07-05-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 13:02 IST
Swiss voters set to back COVID-19 law, crackdown on pesticides - poll

Swiss voters are set to back government measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic and to support a crackdown on pesticide use -- in defiance of Bern's wishes -- in binding referendums next month, a poll for broadcaster SRF showed on Friday. Parliament passed the COVID-19 act in September, but critics of the steps to restrict public life and provide financial support to the economy forced a vote on them under the Swiss system of direct democracy.

The SRF poll showed two-thirds of voters backed the measures, 27% opposed them and 6% were undecided or had no opinion. Bern faces a tougher test in other matters up for binding votes on June 13.

A campaign to ban subsidies for farmers who use pesticides or routinely administer antibiotics to animals won 54% support in the poll, despite the government's appeal to reject the plan that it says could cut farm output and fuel food imports. A separate campaign to ban artificial pesticides and outlaw the import of foodstuffs that use them was winning 55% support, according to the poll. The government opposes the idea.

A law giving police more power to take preventative measures in cases of suspected extremist threats looks set to win backing from two out of three voters, while three of out five voters support legislation to curb carbon dioxide emissions. The poll of nearly 23,000 eligible voters conducted by gfs.bern had a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AINRC leader N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister at a brief ceremony in Raj Nivas.

AINRC leader N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister at a brief ceremony in Raj Nivas....

Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Sony Pictures Cinderella, starring pop star Camila Cabello as the titular princess, will dodge theatrical release and go for a digital premiere on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video later this year.According to Deadline, Sony was plannin...

China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm

Most debris from a Chinese rocket will be burned up on reentry and is highly unlikely to cause any harm, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.Debris from the Long March 5B that sent part of a planned space station i...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Anti-Olympics campaign gains traction online in JapanAn online petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled has garnered almost 200,000 signatures in the past few days, as publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021