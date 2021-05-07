Justice (retd) Ambadas Haribhau Joshi sworn in as new Goa Lokayukta
Retired judge of the Bombay High Court, Justice Ambadas Haribhau Joshi on Friday took oath as Goa's new Lokayukta via video conferencing.ANI | Panjim (Goa) | Updated: 07-05-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 13:09 IST
Retired judge of the Bombay High Court, Justice Ambadas Haribhau Joshi on Friday took oath as Goa's new Lokayukta via video conferencing. Maharashtra and Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to Justice Joshi from Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.
Justice Joshi has also served as the chairman of the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal, Mumbai from July 2014 to July 2019. In January this year, the Goa Government had amended the Goa Lokayukta Act, which the opposition charged was done to make the institution a powerless chair. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: FIR registered in Nashik hospital tragedy
SpiceJet outsources part of groundhandling ops at Mumbai airport to CelebiNAS Airport Services
Mumbai police's witty reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend earns praise
COVID-19: Rlys to limit entry/exit points at stations in Mumbai
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets in IPL match in Mumbai.