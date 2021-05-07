Left Menu

CJI Ramana passes directions for hearing of urgent matters during summer vacation

In order to meet the demand of justice and for hearing of matters of extremely urgent nature during the rescheduled summer vacation, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana has passed certain directions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 13:15 IST
CJI Ramana passes directions for hearing of urgent matters during summer vacation
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

In order to meet the demand of justice and for hearing of matters of extremely urgent nature during the rescheduled summer vacation, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana has passed certain directions. According to the Supreme Court circular, it said that during the first part of rescheduled summer vacation, i.e. from May 10, 2021, to May 16, Sunday, 2021, two Division Benches will conduct hearing through video conferencing mode on two days in a week i.e. on Tuesday and Friday.

During the first part of rescheduled summer vacation, i.e. from May 17 to May 25, two Division Benches will conduct a hearing through Video Conferencing mode on two days in a week i.e. on Tuesday and Friday, as per the Supreme Court circular. The matters, whether fresh or after notice extremely urgent, mentioned by the advocates/Party-in-Person requesting for listing during summer vacation, will be listed before the vacation Benches, the Supreme Court's circular further said.

"The advocates or Party-in-Person desirous of getting their matters listed before the Vacation Benches may send their request for extremely urgent listing, incorporating reasons for extremely urgent listing, online on the email address, mention.sc@sci.nic.in," it further said. The extremely urgent matters which are received up to Thursday, will be listed on Tuesday and the extremely urgent matters which are received up to Monday, will be listed on Friday, the Supreme Court's circular stated.

The Constitution of Vacation Benches for the second part and third part of Vacation i.e. from May 26 to June 10, and from June 10 to June 27, respectively will be notified later on, as per the SC's circular. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports 8,386 new COVID-19 cases, 376 deaths

Russia reported 8,386 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including 2,846 in Moscow, which took the national tally of infections to 4,863,514.The government coronavirus task force said that 376 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been conf...

AINRC leader N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister at a brief ceremony in Raj Nivas.

AINRC leader N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister at a brief ceremony in Raj Nivas....

Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Sony Pictures Cinderella, starring pop star Camila Cabello as the titular princess, will dodge theatrical release and go for a digital premiere on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video later this year.According to Deadline, Sony was plannin...

China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm

Most debris from a Chinese rocket will be burned up on reentry and is highly unlikely to cause any harm, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.Debris from the Long March 5B that sent part of a planned space station i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021