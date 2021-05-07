CJI Ramana passes directions for hearing of urgent matters during summer vacation

In order to meet the demand of justice and for hearing of matters of extremely urgent nature during the rescheduled summer vacation, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana has passed certain directions. According to the Supreme Court circular, it said that during the first part of rescheduled summer vacation, i.e. from May 10, 2021, to May 16, Sunday, 2021, two Division Benches will conduct hearing through video conferencing mode on two days in a week i.e. on Tuesday and Friday.

During the first part of rescheduled summer vacation, i.e. from May 17 to May 25, two Division Benches will conduct a hearing through Video Conferencing mode on two days in a week i.e. on Tuesday and Friday, as per the Supreme Court circular. The matters, whether fresh or after notice extremely urgent, mentioned by the advocates/Party-in-Person requesting for listing during summer vacation, will be listed before the vacation Benches, the Supreme Court's circular further said.

"The advocates or Party-in-Person desirous of getting their matters listed before the Vacation Benches may send their request for extremely urgent listing, incorporating reasons for extremely urgent listing, online on the email address, mention.sc@sci.nic.in," it further said. The extremely urgent matters which are received up to Thursday, will be listed on Tuesday and the extremely urgent matters which are received up to Monday, will be listed on Friday, the Supreme Court's circular stated.

The Constitution of Vacation Benches for the second part and third part of Vacation i.e. from May 26 to June 10, and from June 10 to June 27, respectively will be notified later on, as per the SC's circular. (ANI)

