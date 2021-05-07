Left Menu

CJI condoles passing away of former SC judge M Y Eqbal

Chief Justice of India CJI N V Ramana Friday condoled the passing away of former Supreme Court judge M Y Eqbal before commencing the days judicial proceedings. Former Judge of this court Justice M Y Eqbal has passed away.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 13:25 IST
CJI condoles passing away of former SC judge M Y Eqbal

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Friday condoled the passing away of former Supreme Court judge M Y Eqbal before commencing the day’s judicial proceedings. Justice Eqbal passed away on Thursday night at the age of 70 in a private hospital here. Moments after the bench headed by the CJI assembled through video conferencing, Justice Ramana made a statement that he was shocked at the news and said a full court reference will be held later to remember the departed soul. “There is one announcement we have to make before we start today's proceeding. I am sorry to inform the members of bar and bench. Former Judge of this court Justice M Y Eqbal has passed away. We are sad and mourn his death,” the bench said.

He was part of the bench which has delivered the verdict asking RBI to disclose information about banks under transparency law, the Right to Information Act. Justice Eqbal was elevated to the top court in December, 2012 and demitted office after serving nearly four years on February 12, 2016. He became a high court judge in May 1996 in Patna High Court an later went to Jharkhand after state’s bifurcation in 2000. He was appointed Chief Justice of the Madras High Court in June 2010. The former SC judge had started his legal profession from Ranch in 1975. He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt caps price of CT-scan, X-ray in pvt hospitals, labs

Bengaluru, May 7 PTI The Karnataka government has decided to cap the price of CT-scan and digital X-ray in private hospitals and labs at Rs 1,500 and Rs 250 respectively, Health Minister Sudhakar K said on Friday.He said CT-scan or X-ray is...

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-#COVIDSOS: India Twitter paints desperate picture of COVID-19 crisis

As a wave of COVID-19 infections has swept through India, overwhelming its healthcare system and government, people have turned to Twitter in a desperate attempt to crowdsource help for anything from coronavirus tests to oxygen cylinders.Pl...

Saudi to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all workers

All public and private sector workers wishing to attend a workplace in Saudi Arabia will be required to have taken a COVID-19 vaccination, the human resources ministry said on Friday, without specifying when this would be implemented. Recei...

Veteran journalist Shesh Narayan Singh dies while undergoing COVID treatment

Veteran journalist Shesh Narayan Singh passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, officials said.The 70-year-old journalist was admitted to the Government Institut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021