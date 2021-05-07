Left Menu

MP: Three booked for spreading COVID-19 at wedding in Niwari

PTI | Niwari | Updated: 07-05-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 13:34 IST
MP: Three booked for spreading COVID-19 at wedding in Niwari

A case has been registered against three men, including two COVID-19 patients, for allegedly breaking the quarantine rules and spreading the disease at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district, police said on Friday.

Two of the accused Arun Mishra and Swarup Singh, who are infected with coronavirus, were placed in a COVID-19 care centre in Prithvipur on Thursday, while the third accused Ranjan Nayak is absconding, inspector Surendra Singh Yadav of Jeron police station said.

A case has been registered against the trio under relevant sections of the IPC and Disaster Management Act, the official said.

Mishra, who had tested positive for the COVID-19 on April 27, was asked to isolate himself at home and had been prescribed medicines by government doctors, he said.

However, Mishra instead attended a wedding with Singh in Luhurguva village, around 40 km from the district headquarters, on April 29 and even served food to the guests, the official said.

''We have also booked Nayak, the brother of the man whose wedding the duo attended, as he knew that they had been infected,'' Yadav said, adding that the trio are in the age group of 25 to 30.

Luhurguva village has been sealed and declared a red zone, as at least 40 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after the wedding, the inspector said.

Mishra and Singh had also taken part in the wedding procession of Nayak's brother to a village in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 66 to Rs 47,661 per 10 gram in the futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded higher by Rs 66, or 0.1...

Govt caps price of CT-scan, X-ray in pvt hospitals, labs

Bengaluru, May 7 PTI The Karnataka government has decided to cap the price of CT-scan and digital X-ray in private hospitals and labs at Rs 1,500 and Rs 250 respectively, Health Minister Sudhakar K said on Friday.He said CT-scan or X-ray is...

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-#COVIDSOS: India Twitter paints desperate picture of COVID-19 crisis

As a wave of COVID-19 infections has swept through India, overwhelming its healthcare system and government, people have turned to Twitter in a desperate attempt to crowdsource help for anything from coronavirus tests to oxygen cylinders.Pl...

Saudi to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all workers

All public and private sector workers wishing to attend a workplace in Saudi Arabia will be required to have taken a COVID-19 vaccination, the human resources ministry said on Friday, without specifying when this would be implemented. Recei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021