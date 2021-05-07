MP: Three booked for spreading COVID-19 at wedding in Niwari

A case has been registered against three men, including two COVID-19 patients, for allegedly breaking the quarantine rules and spreading the disease at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district, police said on Friday.

Two of the accused Arun Mishra and Swarup Singh, who are infected with coronavirus, were placed in a COVID-19 care centre in Prithvipur on Thursday, while the third accused Ranjan Nayak is absconding, inspector Surendra Singh Yadav of Jeron police station said.

A case has been registered against the trio under relevant sections of the IPC and Disaster Management Act, the official said.

Mishra, who had tested positive for the COVID-19 on April 27, was asked to isolate himself at home and had been prescribed medicines by government doctors, he said.

However, Mishra instead attended a wedding with Singh in Luhurguva village, around 40 km from the district headquarters, on April 29 and even served food to the guests, the official said.

''We have also booked Nayak, the brother of the man whose wedding the duo attended, as he knew that they had been infected,'' Yadav said, adding that the trio are in the age group of 25 to 30.

Luhurguva village has been sealed and declared a red zone, as at least 40 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after the wedding, the inspector said.

Mishra and Singh had also taken part in the wedding procession of Nayak's brother to a village in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, he added.

