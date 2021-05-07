Karnataka Cong MP writes to PM, seeks urgent steps to combat COVID-19 in state

Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural DK Suresh on Thursday, while criticising Karnataka government's handling of COVID-19, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate and urgent steps to safeguard people of Karnataka from the pandemic. "The Karnataka state government is in a state of coma and has utterly failed in its duties and responsibilities. Only reactive measures are being taken and no long-term solutions are being addressed. We have to combat and defeat this faceless enemy with planning," Suresh wrote in the letter.

"I pray to you to take urgent and immediate steps to safeguard Kannadigas from this pandemic situation," the letter added. The Congress MP further wrote that people are not dying because of COVID but they are dying from lack of oxygen and lack of treatment.

The letter read that most of the patients suffering and dying are from poor or middle class families who can not afford high end treatment. Lashing out at the state government, he said people are dying due to negligence and non-availability of services and there will be carnage in the state in the days to come if these issues are not addressed immediately.

He also wrote that the people of the state are bearing the consequences of the utter failure of the system. Karnataka currently has 5,17,095 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

