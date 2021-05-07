Left Menu

3 Indian-origin men arrested in Canada for trying to extort money

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 07-05-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:32 IST
3 Indian-origin men arrested in Canada for trying to extort money
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three Indian-origin men have been arrested in Canada for allegedly trying to extort money from an 80-year-old in the name of the country's revenue agency.

Taranveer Singh, 19, Ranveer Singh, 19, and Chamanjyot Singh, 21, from Brampton were charged with extortion, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime.

''On Monday, May 3, the victim received a call from a suspect claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). The victim was instructed to attend a bank and withdraw USD 10,000 then send the money by courier to a Brampton address,'' York Regional Police said in a statement.

The victim was told she would be arrested if she did not pay.

Police monitored the delivery and when a man arrived to pick up the package of money he was taken into custody.

A follow-up investigation found that others were involved and additional arrests were made.

All the money was recovered and returned to the woman, police said.

The three men arrested are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on June 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan PM Khan in Saudi Arabia to discuss relations

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan begins a two-day visit on Friday to Saudi Arabia, a traditionally close ally but with whom relations have been strained for months. Khan, invited by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will di...

Billy Crudup to play lead in comedy-drama series ‘Hello Tomorrow!'

The Morning Show star Billy Crudup has been tapped to to play the central character in Apples upcoming comedy-drama series Hello Tomorrow.According to Variety, the series is set in a retro-future world and centres on a group of travelling s...

Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 66 to Rs 47,661 per 10 gram in the futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded higher by Rs 66, or 0.1...

Govt caps price of CT-scan, X-ray in pvt hospitals, labs

Bengaluru, May 7 PTI The Karnataka government has decided to cap the price of CT-scan and digital X-ray in private hospitals and labs at Rs 1,500 and Rs 250 respectively, Health Minister Sudhakar K said on Friday.He said CT-scan or X-ray is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021