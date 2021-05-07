Left Menu

41 Naval personnel deployed at PM COVID Care Hospital in Ahmedabad

The Ministry of Defence has deployed 41 naval personnel from Western Naval Command to PM Cares COVID Hospital, Dhanvantari in Ahmedabad in an effort to enhance the health care system amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:40 IST
Naval personnel from Western Naval Command (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Defence has deployed 41 naval personnel from Western Naval Command to PM Cares COVID Hospital, Dhanvantari in Ahmedabad in an effort to enhance the health care system amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. In an official press release, the ministry informed that the team has been deployed for a period of two months and will assist the hospital administration in handling COVID-19 patients.

These Naval personnel comprises of medical officers, nursing officers, paramedics, and support staff. According to the ministry, a 57 member naval medical team was already positioned at the hospital on April 29. This team consisted of four doctors, seven nurses, 26 paramedics, and 20 supporting staff. It was said earlier that the deployment of this team was for two months and would be extended based on the requirement.

'PM Cares COVID Hospital' at Dhanvantari is a special hospital set up to manage the COVID crisis in Gujarat. The state currently has 1,47,525 active COVID-19 cases, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

