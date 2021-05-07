Left Menu

Kerala HC rejects plea against cut in cost of COVID-19 test

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-05-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:48 IST
Kerala HC rejects plea against cut in cost of COVID-19 test

Kochi, May 7 (PTI): The Kerala High Court on Friday rejected a plea of private labs challenging the recent decision of the State government to reduce the cost of RT-PCR COVID-19 test from Rs 1,700 to Rs 500.

The court said that prima facie the government has arrived at rates of RT-PCR tests after conducting a market study.

Noting that the charges in many of the other States in the country, including Haryana, Telangana, and Uttarakhand, were within the same range, Justice N Nagaresh said, ''Therefore, I do not find any reason to pass an interim order.'' Counsel for the Kerala government informed the court there were several complaints that the rate of the RT-PCR tests in the State was the highest in the country at Rs 1,700.

He pointed out that the labs in many other other States in the country were charging only Rs 400-500.

Claiming that they were not heard before the government decided to reduce the rate, the petitioners said it was arbitrary and violative of principles of natural justice.

The petitioners asserted the new order goes against the order of the apex court where labs were permitted to charge a rate prescribed by Indian Council of Medical Research.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm

Most debris from a large Chinese rocket expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend will be burned up on reentry and is highly unlikely to cause any harm, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday. The Lo...

Pakistan PM Khan in Saudi Arabia to discuss relations

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan begins a two-day visit on Friday to Saudi Arabia, a traditionally close ally but with whom relations have been strained for months. Khan, invited by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will di...

Billy Crudup to play lead in comedy-drama series ‘Hello Tomorrow!'

The Morning Show star Billy Crudup has been tapped to to play the central character in Apples upcoming comedy-drama series Hello Tomorrow.According to Variety, the series is set in a retro-future world and centres on a group of travelling s...

Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 66 to Rs 47,661 per 10 gram in the futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded higher by Rs 66, or 0.1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021