Delhi lawyers seek financial assistance from Bar Council amid COVID lockdown

A batch of lawyers have written to the Bar Council of Delhi BCD seeking assistance of Rs 1 crore for legal practitioners facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. Delhi has been recording a massive surge in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks.

A batch of lawyers have written to the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) seeking assistance of Rs 1 crore for legal practitioners facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The letter addressed to the BCD Chairman by Dwarka Court Bar Association (DCBA) President Y P Singh, stated that advocates are infected and facing “acute problems of finance” due to the suspension of work in High Court and the subordinate courts.

“Your good office is requested to grant Rs one crore for advocates of DCBA as immediate relief to the victim of the family to survive or to meet their financial emergency,” it stated.

The association said that Rs 15 lakh, announced by the BCD earlier was too little and was yet to be disbursed.

“DCBA is in need of the fund collected by BCD for welfare of the Advocates registered with DCBA,” it asked the parent organization of advocates in Delhi.

According to an office order dated April 23, High court, as well as the subordinate courts are taking up only “extremely urgent matters” filed in 2021, through video conferencing mode. Delhi has been recording a massive surge in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. On Thursday, it recorded 19,133 new cases of the coronavirus and 335 deaths.

