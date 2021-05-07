Left Menu

UN calls for probe into deadly police operation in Rio favela

Thursday's operation with helicopters appeared to be the deadliest in a decade, in a long-standing history of "disproportionate and unnecessary" use of force by police, U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a U.N. briefing in Geneva. "We call for the prosecutor to conduct an independent and thorough investigation into the case according to international standards," Colville said.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:55 IST
UN calls for probe into deadly police operation in Rio favela
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Nations human rights office called on Friday for an independent investigation into a Brazilian police operation in a Rio favela against drug traffickers, which left 25 dead including a police officer. Thursday's operation with helicopters appeared to be the deadliest in a decade, in a long-standing history of "disproportionate and unnecessary" use of force by police, U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

"We call for the prosecutor to conduct an independent and thorough investigation into the case according to international standards," Colville said. Force should only be used as a last resort and police did not take steps to preserve evidence at the crime scene, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN says armed attacks in Burkina Faso displace over 17,500 in past 10 days

More than 17,500 people in Burkina Faso have been forcefully displaced from their homes in the past 10 days due to a series of attacks by unidentified armed groups that have killed 45 people, the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR said on Friday. Atta...

COVID-19: Delhi zoo sends samples of animals to IVRI as 'precautionary measure'

Three days after eight Asiatic lions in Hyderabad tested positive for COVID-19, the Delhi zoo on Friday said it has sent samples of some animals, including a lion, to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly as a precautionary m...

Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are among states showing increasing trend in daily new COVID-19 cases: Govt.

Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are among states showing increasing trend in daily new COVID-19 cases Govt....

Temples to remain shut during lockdown in Kerala

Major temples in Kerala including the famed Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala will not be opened for devotees during the time of nine-day lockdown in the state, being imposed by the government from Saturday morning to curb the COVID--19 sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021