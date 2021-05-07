UN calls for probe into deadly police operation in Rio favela
Thursday's operation with helicopters appeared to be the deadliest in a decade, in a long-standing history of "disproportionate and unnecessary" use of force by police, U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a U.N. briefing in Geneva. "We call for the prosecutor to conduct an independent and thorough investigation into the case according to international standards," Colville said.Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:55 IST
The United Nations human rights office called on Friday for an independent investigation into a Brazilian police operation in a Rio favela against drug traffickers, which left 25 dead including a police officer. Thursday's operation with helicopters appeared to be the deadliest in a decade, in a long-standing history of "disproportionate and unnecessary" use of force by police, U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.
"We call for the prosecutor to conduct an independent and thorough investigation into the case according to international standards," Colville said. Force should only be used as a last resort and police did not take steps to preserve evidence at the crime scene, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rupert Colville
- United Nations
- Geneva
- Brazilian
- U.N.