Saudi to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all workers

All public and private sector workers wishing to attend a workplace in Saudi Arabia will be required to have taken a COVID-19 vaccination, the human resources ministry said on Friday, without specifying when this would be implemented. "The ministry will soon clarify the mechanisms of the decision and its implementation date," it said.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:55 IST
All public and private sector workers wishing to attend a workplace in Saudi Arabia will be required to have taken a COVID-19 vaccination, the human resources ministry said on Friday, without specifying when this would be implemented. "Receiving a coronavirus vaccine will be a mandatory condition for male and female workers to attend workplaces in all sectors (public, private, non-profit)," the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said on Twitter.

It urged workplaces to start preparations to ensure all employees receive a vaccination. "The ministry will soon clarify the mechanisms of the decision and its implementation date," it said.

