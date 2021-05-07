Left Menu

Filmmaker Shrikumar Menon arrested in cheating case

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 15:01 IST
Filmmaker Shrikumar Menon arrested in cheating case

Alappuzha (Ker), May 7 (PTI): Noted Malayalam movie director and advertisement filmmaker, V A Shrikumar Menon has been arrested for allegedly cheating a business group to the tune of Rs 5 crore, police said here on Friday.

The 'Odiyan' director was taken into custody from his house in northern Palakkad district on Thursday night and his arrest was recorded here Friday, they said.

The arrest was made after the district court rejected an anticipatory bail moved by Menon in the cheating case filed by the group for duping them of at least Rs five crore on the pretext of producing a movie.

Alappuzha deputy superintendent of police, D K Prithewiraj, told P T I that the filmmaker was booked under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of the property) of the IPC.

Shrikumar Menon, known for his advertisements of various popular brands including famousjewelers, had been arrested in 2019 for allegedly intimidating and defaming actress Manju Warrier on social media.

He was then released on bail on two solvent sureties.

Menon entered the film world by directing the Mohanlal-Manju Warrier starrer 'Odiyan', which failed to take off at the box-office.PTI LGKSS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN says armed attacks in Burkina Faso displace over 17,500 in past 10 days

More than 17,500 people in Burkina Faso have been forcefully displaced from their homes in the past 10 days due to a series of attacks by unidentified armed groups that have killed 45 people, the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR said on Friday. Atta...

COVID-19: Delhi zoo sends samples of animals to IVRI as 'precautionary measure'

Three days after eight Asiatic lions in Hyderabad tested positive for COVID-19, the Delhi zoo on Friday said it has sent samples of some animals, including a lion, to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly as a precautionary m...

Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are among states showing increasing trend in daily new COVID-19 cases: Govt.

Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are among states showing increasing trend in daily new COVID-19 cases Govt....

Temples to remain shut during lockdown in Kerala

Major temples in Kerala including the famed Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala will not be opened for devotees during the time of nine-day lockdown in the state, being imposed by the government from Saturday morning to curb the COVID--19 sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021