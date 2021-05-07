CM Kejriwal to hold meeting to review COVID situation in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital in a meeting to be held later in the day, an official said.

The meeting, to be held at the chief minister's residence, will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, health secretary and all the district magistrates, the official said.

The national capital recorded 335 COVID-19 deaths in a day and 19,133 new cases even as the positivity rate dropped below 25 per cent for the first time since April 18, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Thursday.

