CJI condoles demise of ex-SC judge M Y Eqbal, terms him conscientious professional

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Friday condoled the passing away of former Supreme Court judge M Y Eqbal and termed him as a ''conscientious professional who stood for humane values''.

Justice Eqbal, 70, passed away on Thursday night at a private hospital in Gurgaon and is survived by his wife, son and two daughters. Moments after the bench headed by the CJI assembled through video conferencing, he made a statement on the passing away of Justice Eqbal and said a full court reference will be held later to pay homage to the departed soul.

“There is one announcement we have to make before we start today's proceeding. I am sorry to inform the members of bar and bench. Former Judge of this court Justice M Y Eqbal has passed away. We are sad and mourn his death,” the bench said.

In a message, the CJI recalled his association with the former judge and described him as a conscientious professional who stood for humane values and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Justice Eqbal was part of the bench which had delivered the verdict which asked the Reserve Bank of India to disclose information about banks under transparency law, the Right to Information Act.

He was elevated to the top court in December, 2012 and demitted office after serving nearly four years on February 12, 2016.

He became a high court judge in May 1996 in Patna High Court an later went to Jharkhand after state's bifurcation in 2000.

He was appointed Chief Justice of the Madras High Court in June 2010.

The former SC judge had started his legal profession from Ranchi in 1975.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)