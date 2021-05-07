Aligarh admin orders probe into 'black marketing' of oxygen cylinders

Taking note of a complaint about the alleged black marketing of oxygen cylinders here, the district authorities ordered a probe by the SDM.

Chief Development Officer Ankit Khandelwal, who is also the acting District Magistrate, asked SDM Ranjit Singh to complete the probe in three days and submit his report. The matter had come to the fore on Thursday when Dr Astha Agarwal, owner of an oxygen plant at Kasimpir, 15 kilometres from here, complained against three people at the Hardyagung police station. The three people, including an employee of the collectorate deputed at the oxygen plant to oversee the supply, were accused of indulging in the black marketing of the oxygen cylinder. For the past around three weeks, the city is facing a shortage of medical oxygen amid a spike in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, local MP Satish Gautam told mediapersons that arrangements are in place for providing required medical oxygen to all hospitals and patients being treated at home.

