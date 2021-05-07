Lawyer on EC's panel resigns for values not being in consonance with poll body

A lawyer, who has been representing the Election Commission (EC) before the Supreme Court, has resigned from the panel of advocates of the EC, saying his values were not in consonance with the present functioning of the poll body.

Advocate Mohit D Ram was a panel counsel for the EC in the Supreme Court since 2013.

“I have found that my values are not in consonance with the current functioning of the EC; and hence I withdraw myself from the responsibilities of its panel counsel before the Supreme Court. “I undertake to ensure smooth transition of files, NOC and 'vakalatnamas' in all pending matters with my office,” he said in the resignation letter.

