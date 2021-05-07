Three dead in car accident in Agra

Three people died in a car accident on the Lucknow Expressway here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The victims were coming from Kanpur Dehat to visit a relative admitted to a private hospital here when their car collided with another vehicle around 1.30 am in the Fatehabad police station area, they said.

''Two people, identified as Shyam and Sunny Awasthi, died on the spot, while Vikas Saini succumbed to injuries at the Sarojini Naidu Medical College during treatment,'' Inspector Pradeep Kumar of Fatehabad police station said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)