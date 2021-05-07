Central Vista project: SC refuses to interfere, asks Delhi HC to consider urgent hearing

The Supreme Court on Friday urged Delhi High Court to consider the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by petitioner Anya Malhotra seeking a stay in construction work of Central Vista project in New Delhi amid the prevailing condition of coronavirus cases across the country, and asked High Court to issue orders related to the matter. An Apex Court Bench comprising Justice Vineet Saran and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari today heard the petition for the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the petitioner through his lawyer advocate Siddharth Luthra.

"As per the plea, the matter involves extreme urgency and disposed of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the petitioner, Anya Malhotra," the top court bench said while hearing the petition. Luthra submitted to the Apex Court bench that since there is a public health emergency, let the matter be taken by the Delhi High Court on May 10. Later the top court suggested Luthra that we can request High Court to consider the matter and hear it on Monday.

A plea was filed by Anya Malhotra before the Chief Justice of India-led bench, through a senior advocate, Siddharth Luthra, for an urgent hearing into the matter. "At a time, when there is a health emergency in the country, how can the construction activity go on, and when the labourers are in a health camp where the situation is very bad," the pettioner said.

Luthra told the apex court that the issue is very simple. The project is passed in January. As far as human lives are concerned, the government has the right to protect our lives. "This matter needs to be concerned as the health system has been in a complete mess" the advocate submitted.

"We have faced with a peculiar situation. The High Court has deferred the matter to May 17, without hearing to the petition. We are facing a humanitarian crisis," the petitioner said in a plea. The Supreme Court today heard the plea and requested the Delhi High Court to consider the prayer and pass orders in the issue stating that the matter involves extreme urgency.

"Since there is a public health emergency, let the matter be taken by the Delhi High Court on May 10," Luthra submitted to the Apex Court bench. The Supreme Court has suggested Luthra that we can request the Delhi High Court to consider the matter and can hear the matter on Monday (May 10). (ANI)

