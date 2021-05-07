Left Menu

CJI Ramana mourns passing away of former SC judge, Justice MY Eqbal

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana expressed deep sorrow at the passing away of former Judge of Supreme Court Justice MY Eqbal on Friday.

Justice (Retired) MY Eqbal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana expressed deep sorrow at the passing away of former Judge of Supreme Court Justice MY Eqbal on Friday. Recalling his association with Justice (Retired) Eqbal, Justice Ramana described him as "a conscientious professional who stood for humane values."

Justice Ramana also offered condolences to the bereaved family. When the bench assembled in court number 1 this morning, Chief Justice Ramana made a reference in this regard and offered condolences on behalf of the Supreme Court.

Justice Eqbal passed away at a private hospital in Gurugram yesterday. He was 70. Eqbal was a judge of the Supreme Court from December 2012 and he retired in February 2016.

Before that, he was the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court appointed in June 2010, replacing justice HL Gokhale. Eqbal was also appointed judge of the Patna high court in 1996 and moved to the Jharkhand high court in November 2000.

He was born on 13 February 1951, passed B.Sc. from Ranchi University and obtained LL.B. Degree in 1974 with distinction winning Gold Medal. He started his career practice in 1975 in Civil Court and specialized in the civil side. He was also appointed as a Government Pleader in the year 1990 and was later appointed as Government Advocate in Ranchi Bench of Patna High Court in 1993. (ANI)

