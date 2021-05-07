Left Menu

MNS workers thrash finance company representative over threat

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:12 IST
MNS workers thrash finance company representative over threat

Workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) beat up a finance company representative for allegedly giving threat to a man over loan repayment, a party office-bearer said.

Sandeep Pachange, Thane district unit president of Maharashtra Navanirman Vidyarti Sena, a student wing of the party, himself gave information about the incident that took place on Thursday.

''A few days back, a customer had approached the MNS office here with a complaint that the collection agent of a finance company was harassing him, asking him to repay loan.

The family said they were not in a position to repay the loan due to the lockdown and the pandemic situation,'' Pachange said.

The agent told the customer that if the loan instalment is not paid, his family members would be kidnapped, he said.

''When we got to know about it, we beat up the agent and made him apologise to the family in public,'' he said.

A video of the company representative being beaten up purportedly by Pachange and other MNS workers has gone viral on social media.

Police, however, said that the company representative has so far not lodged any complaint in this connection.

