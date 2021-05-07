Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests owner of ambulance service company for charging Rs 1.2 lakh from patient's daughter

The owner of an ambulance service company was arrested for allegedly charging Rs 1.20 lakh to shift a patient to a hospital, the police said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:14 IST
Delhi Police arrests owner of ambulance service company for charging Rs 1.2 lakh from patient's daughter
The owner of the ambulance service company arrested by the Delhi Police. . Image Credit: ANI

The owner of an ambulance service company was arrested for allegedly charging Rs 1.20 lakh to shift a patient to a hospital, the police said on Friday. The patient travelled from DLF Gurugram to Ludhiana on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Delhi Police, acting on the specific information, the Inder Puri police station team nabbed the accused Mimoh Kumar Bundwal, who was running an ambulance service company in the name of Cardiacare ambulance Pvt Ltd and was looting needy people by charging 2/3 times above the actual rent for transportation of Covid-19 patients in its ambulances. During the investigation, it was revealed that he was in this profiteering business for the last one month and has cheated numerous people.

"The accused himself is an MBBS doctor who is involved in the ambulance business for the last 2 years," the police said. During the investigation, the bank account of the ambulance service company was also obtained and is being analyzed. The accused has returned the cheated money to the victim after being nabbed by the police.

The police have also seized one ambulance given by him to numerous patients over the last one month in the case. "My mother is COVID-19 positive and was in very critical condition. We were not getting bed in Delhi-NCR, Gurugram and Faridabad. So we came to know about one hospital in Ludhiana where there was one empty bed. We contacted them and gave all the details about my mother's condition and they agreed to take her. So we looked for the ambulance but no one has the oxygen and I needed an ambulance with an oxygen supply," said Amandeep Kaur, the patient's daughter.

"In the end, I contacted the Cardiacare ambulance service and they agreed to go but they asked Rs 1.40 lakh. Later when I told them that I have my own oxygen cylinder then they said that they will take Rs 1.20 lakh," Kaur said. She said that the ambulance driver took 20,000 initial amount in cash from her and later her husband transferred 95 thousand to their bank account.

"Later, when I reached here one of my friend circulated the bill on social media and at the end reached to Human Rights department in Ludhiana and investigation started. I have also lodged a complaint in Delhi's Inder Puri police station," she added. A case has been registered under section 420 Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Inder Puri police station.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 53 ventilators arrive in India from Denmark

A shipment carrying 53 ventilators from Denmark landed here in India on Friday to support the countrys fight against COVID-19. Taking forward our ties that is based on historical links and shared democratic values. Thank our friend Denmark ...

COVID-19: Delhi zoo sends samples of animals to IVRI as 'precautionary measure'

Three days after eight Asiatic lions in Hyderabad tested positive for COVID-19, the Delhi zoo on Friday said it has sent samples of some animals, including a lion, to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly as a precautionary m...

SA and UK to working together to strengthen global health system

South Africa and the United Kingdom UK have committed to continue working together towards strengthening the global international health system.This as South Africas International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, met wi...

China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm

Most debris from a large Chinese rocket expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend will be burned up on reentry and is highly unlikely to cause any harm, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.The U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021