Left Menu

Retired HC judge Ambadas Joshi sworn in as new Goa Lokayukta

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:19 IST
Retired HC judge Ambadas Joshi sworn in as new Goa Lokayukta

Retired judge of the Bombay High Court Justice Ambadas Joshi was on Friday sworn in as the new Lokayukta for Goa.

Joshi was administered the oath of office in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at Raj Bhavan near here, while Goa Governor B S Koshyari joined the ceremony virtually from his office in Maharashtra.

Joshi's appointment to the post was cleared by the state government last month.

The post of Lokayukta was lying vacant after the term of previous Lokayukta P K Misra had ended in September 2020.

PTI RPS ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 53 ventilators arrive in India from Denmark

A shipment carrying 53 ventilators from Denmark landed here in India on Friday to support the countrys fight against COVID-19. Taking forward our ties that is based on historical links and shared democratic values. Thank our friend Denmark ...

COVID-19: Delhi zoo sends samples of animals to IVRI as 'precautionary measure'

Three days after eight Asiatic lions in Hyderabad tested positive for COVID-19, the Delhi zoo on Friday said it has sent samples of some animals, including a lion, to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly as a precautionary m...

SA and UK to working together to strengthen global health system

South Africa and the United Kingdom UK have committed to continue working together towards strengthening the global international health system.This as South Africas International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, met wi...

China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm

Most debris from a large Chinese rocket expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend will be burned up on reentry and is highly unlikely to cause any harm, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.The U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021