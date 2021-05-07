Retired HC judge Ambadas Joshi sworn in as new Goa Lokayukta

Retired judge of the Bombay High Court Justice Ambadas Joshi was on Friday sworn in as the new Lokayukta for Goa.

Joshi was administered the oath of office in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at Raj Bhavan near here, while Goa Governor B S Koshyari joined the ceremony virtually from his office in Maharashtra.

Joshi's appointment to the post was cleared by the state government last month.

The post of Lokayukta was lying vacant after the term of previous Lokayukta P K Misra had ended in September 2020.

