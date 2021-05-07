Left Menu

Gunderipallam Dam full after heavy rain

PTI | Erode | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SARedCross)

Erode (TN), May 7 (PTI): Due to heavy rain in catchment areas under the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) since Thursday till Friday morning, the water level of the Gunderipallam Dam has reached its full level of 42 feet.

The catchment areas are Kundry, Malliamdurugam, Vilankombai, Kadambur and Kammanure, all forest areas.

Public Works Department said the full level of the dam was reached this morning, necessitating them to discharge the surplus water of 9,700 cusecs into the canal and the water would flow into Bhavani River.

By noon, the discharge decreased to below 1,000 cusecs and a flood alert sounded in Kongarpalayam panchayat area on the either sides of the canal.

The officials alerted the people living on the banks of river Bhavani, too, at Vaniputhur and other areas.

The officials said the flow into the River Bhavani has now decreased.

Further, there was good rainfall at Sathyamangalam, Ariyappampalayam, Rajan Nagar and Chikkarampalayam area.

Similar rainfall was experienced at Dhimbam, Kadambur and other forest areas under the STR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

